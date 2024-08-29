Giants sign former Dolphins LB who had dominant preseason

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are focused on adding depth and rounding out the back end of their roster this week following their final roster cuts. Among their most recent signings is an exciting linebacker talent in Curtis Bolton who turned in a dominant preseason campaign this summer with the Miami Dolphins.

The Giants signed LB Curtis Bolton

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants signed Bolton to their active roster on Wednesday evening and put LB Dyontae Johnson on injured reserve as a corresponding move, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Bolton has mostly been a special teamer in his career so far but received elite defensive grades from Pro Football Focus this preseason:

87.1 PFF grade

82.1 run defense grade

81.1 coverage grade

91.5 overall grade in the preseason finale

This preseason, Bolton played in all three preseason games for the Dolphins, appearing on the field for 144 total defensive snaps and recording 20 total tackles (10 solo), one quarterback pressure, and nine defensive stops (PFF).

The Giants have placed an emphasis on special teams this summer, adding players who have experience in that facet of the game and the upside to grow into more regular roles. Bolton is 28 years old and has appeared in 28 career regular-season games with the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders. He was a core special teamer for the Raiders last season, playing 75% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2023.

Bolton will likely play a prominent role on special teams for the Giants until Johnson is designated to return from injured reserve. Johnson stood out all summer and earned his spot on the final roster. However, Bolton’s special teams experience could earn him some decent playing time with Big Blue this season.