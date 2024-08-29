Giants sign developmental cornerback to practice squad from Broncos

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are continuing to improve their secondary, signing second-year cornerback Art Green to their practice squad, per Chris Tomasson of Denver Gazette.

Giants sign developmental CB Art Green to their practice squad

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants had a relatively quiet Wednesday afternoon on the waiver wire despite anticipation that they would be one of the NFL’s most active teams. There was speculation that the Giants would pursue one of the many cornerbacks who were placed on waivers this week as that is clearly a position of need for New York. Instead, the Giants added just one safety on the waiver wire. However, they have since made moves to add talent at cornerback.

Green is a second-year cornerback who spent his first season as a member of the Denver Broncos after signing there as an undrafted free agent out of Houston. He stands in at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, and boasts exciting athleticism numbers with a 4.36s 40-yard-dash time and 36-inch vertical jump.

In his senior year at Houston, Green started 11 games, totaling 49 tackles, eight pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He was named second-team AAC that season and went on to win defensive MVP in the team’s 2022 Independence Bowl after totaling a single-game career-high nine tackles.

As a rookie with the Broncos, Green was elevated to the active roster a couple of times near the end of the season, but never received any regular-season playing time. He was viewed as a fringe candidate to make the Broncos’ 53-man roster this summer but was waived ahead of the cut day.

The Giants are getting a 24-year-old, developmental cornerback in Green. He will be a key member of their practice squad who will have a chance to compete for regular-season playing time if injuries or struggles in the Giants’ starting secondary persist.