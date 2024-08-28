Giants’ Malik Nabers claims #1 after Ray Flaherty’s family gives blessing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It is a rare occurrence for a retired number to be brought back into circulation, but on Wednesday, New York Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers achieved the improbable.

Ray Flaherty’s Family Gives the Green Light

The family of Ray Flaherty gave Nabers their blessing to wear the #1 jersey, making it available once again, as reported by Steve Serby of the New York Post.

Flaherty, who played for the Giants from 1928 to 1935, was a pivotal figure in the team’s early NFL success. He played a key role in the Giants’ 1934 NFL Championship win, a game famously known for the Giants’ switch to sneakers on an icy field at halftime, allowing them to overcome a deficit and defeat the Chicago Bears.

Flaherty was renowned for his high football IQ, a quality that seamlessly transitioned into his coaching career. He went on to coach the Washington Redskins from 1936 to 1942 and again from 1944 to 1945. During his time with Washington, he won two NFL Championships and is credited with several game-changing innovations, including the “screen pass,” a fundamental play in football today.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Malik Nabers: A New Era for the Giants

Nabers, the 6th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from LSU, aims to revitalize the Giants’ offense with his dynamic playmaking ability. Whether through the screen pass or his electrifying athleticism downfield, Nabers has the potential to become a legend in his own right if he reaches his full potential.

Honoring a Legacy

Nabers has pledged to wear the #1 jersey with the utmost respect for the Flaherty family. In his message to the fan base following the official announcement, he expressed his deep appreciation for the honor and his commitment to upholding the legacy associated with the number.