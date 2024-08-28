Giants shut down idea of cross-training 1st round bust at guard

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an ideal scenario, the New York Giants would have found a long-term, starting-level player in Evan Neal. Unfortunately, the former 7th overall pick has not only failed to develop as hoped but has hit rock bottom, undergoing surgery at the end of the 2023 season to address an ankle issue.

A Disappointing Start to Neal’s Career With the Giants

Over the past two years, Neal hasn’t just stagnated; he appears to have lost the momentum that could have made him a solid right tackle. In his rookie season, Neal played 862 snaps and showed occasional signs of competency but generally remained a liability. He allowed 52 pressures and eight sacks that year.

Last season, he was limited to 460 snaps before the Giants shut him down in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. During that period, he surrendered 29 pressures and two sacks, making him one of the lowest-ranked offensive tackles in the league.

Struggles in Preseason

Neal has been diligently working his way back from surgery and missed most of training camp, making only one preseason appearance. In 21 snaps against the New York Jets last weekend, he allowed one sack, highlighting his ongoing struggles with mobility and reaction timing in pass protection.

Analyzing Neal’s Weaknesses

Neal’s weaknesses are well-documented; he struggles with balance and reacting to speed off the edge. Given these specific deficiencies, the team might consider cross-training him as an offensive guard. However, the Giants have no intention of moving him from his current position. Head coach Brian Daboll stated on Wednesday that Neal is just getting back into the rhythm of the game, and changing his position now would only hinder his progress.

A Challenging Task for the Offensive Line Coach

New offensive line coordinator Carmen Bricillo faces a significant challenge in helping Neal regain his form. Many argue that it will take a monumental effort to get Neal back to the level he was at when he entered the league.

Neal’s Role Moving Forward

For now, the Giants see Neal as providing competent depth at the tackle position. However, they are well aware of what that level of “competency” looks like during regular-season action. The team knows they cannot afford injuries on the offensive line, especially if Neal continues to struggle in his current role.