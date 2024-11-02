Giants shouldn’t trade 1st round bust for pennies on the dollar

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With the trade deadline approaching, the New York Giants are expected to be sellers. While pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has drawn considerable interest, another intriguing trade candidate is former first-round offensive lineman Evan Neal.

A team in need of an offensive tackle may see potential in Neal as a developmental project, given the talent he displayed at Alabama just two years ago. A change of scenery could be just what Neal needs to fulfill that potential in the future.

Evan Neal’s Challenging Start with the Giants

Neal, now 24, has seen limited action this season, playing only one snap after losing the right tackle position to Jermaine Eluemunor, whom the Giants signed to a two-year, $14 million deal this past offseason.

Over his career, Neal has logged 1,323 snaps, allowing 81 pressures and 10 sacks with 12 penalties. His struggles in pass protection have made him one of the lowest-rated offensive tackles in the league. However, his lack of success could largely be attributed to developmental shortcomings from the coaching staff.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have kept Neal mostly behind the scenes this season, focusing on refining his fundamentals. They hope that by not immediately thrusting him back into the lineup, he will have a better chance of finding his footing and evolving into a reliable player.

Trading Neal: A Potentially Costly Decision for the Giants

For Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, trading Neal, the seventh overall pick from just two years ago, could be seen as a major setback. Reports indicate that the Giants have received calls regarding Neal’s availability, but they remain hesitant to part ways.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “The Giants have several trade candidates if they choose to entertain calls.” Schoen would likely prefer to develop Neal further, as trading him now could result in minimal return value, likely a late-round draft pick at best.

Long-Term Considerations for Neal’s Development

Given Neal’s potential and the Giants’ investment, holding onto him for another year may be a wiser move. There remains a chance that Neal could step up and eventually provide depth as a swing tackle, especially with Andrew Thomas’s recent injury issues. A strategic approach to Neal’s development might better serve the Giants, especially considering they still hold his fifth-year option, making him an affordable asset for any team willing to invest time in his progress.

The Giants’ Recent Draft Woes

If Schoen were to trade Neal for a late-round pick, it would contribute to an ongoing issue for the Giants: struggling to get value from recent first-round selections. Schoen cashing in the seventh-overall pick from just two years ago for limited draft capital would likely raise questions about the Giants’ ability to build a competitive roster through the draft. The Giants need to prove they can develop high-potential players like Neal and ultimately turn them into valuable contributors on the field.