Giants should bench $12 million swing-tackle investment in favor of 5th round rookie

The New York Giants’ season already feels fragile, and much of it hinges on how they manage their offensive line issues.

James Hudson, the veteran swing tackle signed to a two-year, $12 million contract, has quickly become a glaring weak point.

Andrew Thomas remains the key

Everything would look different if Andrew Thomas were healthy, but the Giants still don’t know when that will happen.

Thomas didn’t practice Wednesday and remains questionable for the rest of the week, leaving his Week 2 availability in doubt.

The Giants know better than to rush him back — without full practices, there’s no safe way to start him on Sunday.

That forces them into uncomfortable decisions about how to structure their line while trying to keep Russell Wilson upright.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Hudson’s struggles stand out

Against Washington in Week 1, Hudson was the team’s worst pass protector, giving up six pressures and looking completely overwhelmed.

Those numbers don’t just hurt on the stat sheet — they directly impact Wilson’s ability to find rhythm and sustain drives.

When a left tackle collapses that frequently, it feels like the entire offense is playing from quicksand, with no stability upfront.

For a player brought in on a multi-million-dollar deal, Hudson’s performance was unacceptable, and the leash can’t be long anymore.

Marcus Mbow deserves a chance

Rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow may not be ready for every-down duty, but his preseason flashes shouldn’t be ignored.

He played 128 snaps, including 85 at left tackle, allowing just six total pressures, five of them while learning the spot.

Mbow’s athleticism gives him a chance to recover when beaten, a skill Hudson has rarely displayed during his NFL career.

It might not be pretty right away, but the Giants can’t keep starting a player who repeatedly sinks the offense.

A possible shuffle to maximize flexibility

Another option would be shifting Jermaine Eluemunor to the left side, where he has experience, and slotting Mbow at right tackle.

That move would allow the rookie to play his natural position while reducing the burden of immediately handling blindside responsibilities.

It wouldn’t be a perfect solution, but it would at least give the Giants a better chance of protecting their quarterback.

The Giants are stuck balancing short-term risk with long-term potential, but standing still with Hudson isn’t a winning approach.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Protecting Wilson is non-negotiable

Russell Wilson is no longer mobile enough to consistently escape collapsing pockets, making strong protection even more essential.

If the Giants allow another game like Week 1, they risk destroying any offensive rhythm before the season even gains momentum.

Hudson’s struggles already forced Wilson into rushed throws and disrupted timing, making it impossible for the offense to generate consistency.

At this point, the Giants need to take action — even if it means giving a rookie his shot sooner than expected.