Giants should be keeping a close on eye on star Miami quarterback as possible draft target for 2025

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will likely be in need of a quarterback by next year’s draft. Year six of Daniel Jones under center has not gotten off to the start they would have hoped, and it is becoming increasingly clear each week that moving on from Jones after this season may be the best option for the organization going forward.

Miami’s Cam Ward could be on the Giants’ radar

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the Giants choose to go with a more traditional route and draft a new quarterback to begin building around, Miami’s Cam Ward could be near the top of their wishlist by the time the draft rolls around.

Ward is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country right now and has led the Hurricanes to a 4-0 start. They are currently ranked No. 8 in the CFB AP Poll, which is higher than schools like Penn State (No. 10) and the reigning national champions Michigan (No. 18).

In Saturday’s win over USF, Ward fired up another sparkler throwing for 404 yards on a 71% completion rate with three passing touchdowns and one interception. He also topped 15,000 career passing yards in the win.

Ward is one of the best players in college football right now

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Ward leads all college quarterbacks in touchdowns with 14, is second in the nation in passing yards with 1,439, and has the highest quarterback rating in the ACC (94.4). The senior transfer from Washington State has blossomed into an elite quarterback prospect with a tremendous pocket presence and has established himself as one of the best players in college football and is a frontrunner for the Heisman award.

Currently, Ward is the fourth-highest-ranked quarterback draft prospect for 2025, behind only Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Georgia’s Carson Beck, per NFL Draft Buzz.

Ward could transform the Giants’ offense with Malik Nabers

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Ward will certainly be on the Giants’ radar as they are in a position to have one of the top picks in next year’s draft. Entering Week 3, they are 0-2 on the season and have a treacherous schedule ahead, meaning that they could finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. New York opted to not draft a quarterback this past year’s draft and took wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall, who has been tremendous to begin his NFL career.

Ward would be an instant upgrade over Jones, who has struggled for the majority of his career. He would also provide Nabers with a better arm talent to feed him targets, and building around those two could do wonders for the Giants’ offense going forward.

There is still a lot of season left to be played both in college and the NFL, but early on the Giants could already be scouting for a new quarterback to potentially build around long-term.