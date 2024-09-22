Giants’ star pass rusher dodges serious injury, expects to play in Week 3

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants received some good injury news prior to Sunday’s critical Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, as star pass rusher Brian Burns is over his groin injury and should be cleared to play, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brian Burns is good to go following groin injury

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Burns was a late addition to the injury report Friday afternoon and was initially listed as questionable for the game. According to North Jersey’s Art Stapleton, Burns was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. However, it appears that the Giants’ star offseason acquisition has avoided a serious injury.

Week 3 against the Browns is a big one for the Giants, as they are still searching for their first win of the season after dropping the first two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders. The Giants will look to improve defensively after an abysmal performance in Week 2 that saw them allow 425 yards from scrimmage.

Brian Burns will look to have a breakout game for the Giants in Week 3

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burns’ Giants tenure has gotten off to a relatively quiet start, as he has yet to record a sack through the first two games despite having seven tackles. With the Browns having one of the worst pass protection groups in the NFL right now, this would be a good game for Burns to right the ship after a slow start.

It isn’t clear if Burns will be under some sort of snap count for Week 3, but nevertheless, it is encouraging to see him suit up after it looked as though there was at least a chance he would sit out a huge game for New York. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM EST and will be broadcast on FOX.