Could Giants have ‘expressed an interest’ in trade for Panthers former 1st overall pick?

Whether or not the Carolina Panthers seriously entertained trading former first-overall pick Bryce Young, the New York Giants shouldn’t be in the market for him. The Giants are facing challenges far deeper than what any single player, especially a young quarterback, can fix overnight.

Giants Struggling to Stay Afloat

Currently, the Giants are just trying to keep their heads above water. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are under immense pressure to deliver wins, and if they don’t start turning things around soon, their jobs could be on the line.

In the middle of this high-stakes situation, acquiring a quarterback like Bryce Young, who is still developing, wouldn’t be a quick fix for the franchise.

Did the Giants Express Interest?

A recent Adam Schefter report indicated that several teams had “expressed interest” in trading for Young. While it’s unclear if the Giants were one of those teams, the speculation is hard to ignore.

“Several teams have expressed an interest in trading for quarterback Bryce Young, despite the fact coach Dave Canales said the Carolina Panthers do not intend to trade the former No. 1 overall pick, league sources told ESPN.”

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bryce Young’s Upside Isn’t Enough

Young has undeniable talent. Coming out of Alabama, he was lauded for his vision and arm strength, despite being undersized. However, his confidence has been shaken by the Panthers’ outdated offensive system, which doesn’t complement his skill set. The Giants are already struggling with an offense in disarray. Trading for Young would only add another layer of complexity rather than offering a solution.

The Giants Need a Fresh Start, Not More Risk

What the Giants truly need is a fresh start. Trading for Young would mean inheriting the rest of his contract, which carries a $10.3 million cap hit in 2025 and $12 million in 2026. Additionally, if the Giants decide to cut Daniel Jones after the current season, they will still face $22.2 million in dead money. Combining that with Young’s cap hit would result in the Giants paying $33 million for two quarterbacks—neither of whom may be capable of turning the franchise around.

Young’s potential may still be ahead of him, but the Giants don’t need a quarterback burdened by bad habits and questionable decision-making at this critical juncture. They need to draft a young, fresh talent and start building from the ground up.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers Aren’t Trading Young Anyway

Even if the Giants were interested, the Panthers have expressed no enthusiasm about trading Young. With the Panthers potentially in position to draft another quarterback, it would be wise for them to hang on to Young and see if he can bounce back. For the Giants, however, the focus should be on the future.

Eyes on the Draft: The Giants’ Best Path Forward

The Giants are likely to be in the quarterback market in the upcoming draft. Prospects like Carson Beck out of Georgia or Cam Ward from Miami could be options to lead the franchise into the future. As draft risers emerge, Schoen (assuming he remains with the team) will need to be aggressive in securing a player that aligns with the team’s long-term vision.

In the end, while Bryce Young remains a talented player, the Giants need to look ahead with fresh eyes, not dwell on fixing players who are already on a challenging path.