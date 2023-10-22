Giants set return date for star LT Andrew Thomas

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates with guard Jack Anderson (77) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) after rushing for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have to survive without star left tackle Andrew Thomas in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Thomas has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 in a blow-out to the Dallas Cowboys, but a setback he suffered just before taking on the Seattle Seahawks has extended his rehabilitation.

A sliver of good news: Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Thomas is expected to return against the New York Jets in Week 8.

Thomas played just 53 snaps against Dallas before leaving the contest, forcing second-year utility option Josh Ezeudu to step in. Since then, Ezeudu has also been knocked out due to a toe injury, an issue that is likely season-ending.

The Giants Recently PAID Andrew Thomas

Thomas recently got paid a significant amount following a dominant 2022 campaign. Over 1,173 snaps, Thomas allowed just 23 pressures and four sacks, becoming one of the best left tackles in the game. His growth and development have been nothing short of phenomenal, leading Big Blue to extend him until the 2030 off-season.

His five-year, $117.5 million extension kicks and after the 2023 campaign, carrying a $23.67 million salary hit next year at 25 years old. The Giants have an out following the 2026 season, which includes $3 million in dead salary.

Unfortunately for the Giants, Thomas’s return is too little, too late. The team is 1–5 and with an offensive line completely torn to shreds, it is improbable they make what would be a historic comeback to playoff relevant. This season, the Giants have given up 114 pressures and 20 sacks, ranking as the worst pass-blocking unit in football.

The return of Thomas will undoubtedly give the Giants’ offense a big boost, but by that point, they may be 1–7 on the season and the 2024 NFL draft may be at the forefront of their mind.