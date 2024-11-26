Giants send top executives to scout Colorado star quarterback

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are making no effort to disguise their interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the talented son of NFL legend Deion Sanders. The team’s scouting and executive team has been heavily involved in observing Sanders’ performances, signaling a strong possibility that the Colorado star could be the future face of the franchise.

General manager Joe Schoen has already watched Sanders deliver an impressive performance against Utah, where he threw for 339 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. But Schoen’s attention hasn’t stopped at game day. Alongside executives Brandon Brown and Tim McDonnell, he spent time at Colorado’s practice this week, further evaluating Sanders’ potential.

A Stellar Season Elevates Sanders’ Draft Stock

Sanders has put together a standout season that showcases his NFL-ready skill set. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback boasts a 72.8% completion rate, throwing for 3,487 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. On the ground, he’s added 258 rushing yards and four touchdowns, although ball security has been a minor issue with seven fumbles this season.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What separates Sanders from the pack is his poise in the pocket, accuracy, and ability to make smart decisions under pressure. NFL analyst Jordan Reid of ESPN highlighted Sanders’ rhythm and calm demeanor, praising his ability to keep plays alive while remaining composed. Reid also pointed out Sanders’ 7% off-target rate, the third-lowest in the FBS, which underscores his elite ball placement and knack for setting up receivers to rack up yards after the catch.

Growing Praise from NFL Circles

Sanders’ play has drawn rave reviews from league executives, including an unnamed NFC assistant general manager who expressed admiration for the quarterback’s growth and leadership this season.

“He’s been the best of the bunch to me, and I’ve been impressed by his growth this year,” the NFC executive told Reid. “The on-field demeanor has been contagious so far, and the results have shown on that team this year.”

This level of praise is significant, especially coming from high-ranking NFL personnel. While other top quarterback prospects like Miami’s Cam Ward remain in the mix, Sanders appears to have captivated the attention of Giants decision-makers in a way few others have.

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Pivotal Draft Decision Looms for the Giants

The Giants have struggled mightily during the 2024 season, leaving little doubt that a major overhaul is necessary. Their positioning near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft presents an opportunity to secure a franchise quarterback, and all signs point to the team being prepared to take one of the class’s top passers.

Whether the choice is Sanders or Ward, the Giants seem determined to turn the page on an embarrassing season and usher in a new era. Sanders, with his NFL pedigree, poise, and proven production, may very well be the player to lead the way. Fans can only hope the extensive scouting and preparation lead to a selection that sparks a much-needed turnaround for the storied franchise.