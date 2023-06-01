Giants second-year WR listed as ‘breakout candidate’ by PFF

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are building an explosive offense, emphasizing speed as a top priority. The construction of this high-flying offense began last offseason when Big Blue selected WR Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson looks the part of a “breakout candidate” for the Giants as he enters his second season.

In a recent article published by Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, Wan’Dale Robinson was named the New York Giants’ “breakout candidate” for the upcoming 2023 season.

Robinson’s rookie season was cut short by an injury, and 220 of his 229 offensive snaps came in a five-game stretch between Week 6 and Week 11. However, over that s pan, he was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL. Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus

New York selected Robinson 43rd overall in last year’s draft. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound receiver out of Kentucky was just starting to burst onto the scene in Week 11 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

That week, Robinson had totaled nine receptions on 13 targets for 100 yards, just in the first half alone. He flashed his potential, however, just as Robinson started to pick up steam, his season came to an untimely close.

Robinson’s rookie season ended with only six games played. However, he did total an impressive 23 receptions, 227 yards, and one touchdown in that timespan.

Robinson has not been on the field participating in team drills at OTAs. However, he does expect to be ready for Week 1 of next season, according to Pat Leonard of the Daily News, and has been doing individual drills on the side.

Heading into the 2023 season, Robinson is looking to be a big part of New York’s offense. The team was high on him entering last season, viewing him as a gadget player that could also make an impact as a downfield receiver from the slot.

Robinson is a dynamic player that can move all across the offense and impact the game from all three levels. If he manages to return to health and stay off the injury report, Robinson could have the breakout campaign that’s expected of him and establish himself as a weapon in the Giants’ offense.