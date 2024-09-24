Giants’ scrutinized quarterback has bounced back, settled in with two strong performances

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones was dealing on Sunday. The New York Giants’ highly scrutinized signal-caller has shelved a rough opening week and responded to all the noise. Jones has thrown two touchdowns in each of the last two games, and has not turned the ball over. His connection with rookie wideout Malik Nabers has been apparent as the Giants have made an emphasis to force feed the ball to the dynamic playmaker.

The Giants are enjoying a pair of bounce-back performances from their quarterback

Jones seems to be gaining some momentum and settling into the season. DJ built on a strong showing in Week 2, throwing for 236 yards and two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Both touchdowns came in the final minutes of the first half. Jones showed poise, standing tall in the pocket before delivering a strike to Nabers in the corner of end zone, all the while taking a hard shot from Myles Garret in the process. Less than two minutes later, DJ found Nabers again for the duo’s second score of the day.

Head coach Brian Daboll noted that Jones was “locked in” on Sunday:

"He was locked-in and he's been that way."



Daniel Jones deserves credit for his resilience

If there is anything to be said about Jones it is that he steps up to the plate responds to adversity every time. He has done an excellent job of blocking out all outside noise and just continued to show up and work. While fans were staying to heckle him after the game and calling for his benching just weeks ago, the veteran quarterback has remained unfazed and kept his focus in house.

Jones has always handled himself like a true professional through his Giants tenure, never pointing fingers regardless of how tough of a situation he had been put in. It is refreshing to see him have a true No. 1 receiver to work with, after years of inconsistent play at the position.

Jones-Nabers connection on full display

Nabers has been the most targeted pass catcher in the NFL through three games, and rightfully so. The explosive rookie has burst onto the scene in New York, reeling in 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns through the first three week of the season.

Jones and Nabers worked hard in the offseason to develop the trust that has been showcased early in the year. Jones knows that he can throw it up Nabers will either come down with the ball or make sure it falls incomplete. Nabers helped set up his first touchdown of the day by going up over Browns DB Martin Emerson Jr’s head and ripping away a would be interception while somehow landing in bounds for a 28-yard gain.

This Nabers catch ?



After the game, Nabers told the media, “I just turned it into a go, I was like ‘DJ give me a shot on it.'”

Having a wideout who you can have that supreme trust in is a luxury that Danny Dimes has yet to experience in the NFL. Jones will look to continue to utilize his new weapon which will in turn open up the rest of the passing game.

Wan’Dale Robinson is proving to be an effective weapon underneath, while Darius Slayton’s ability to get behind defenses and stretch the field has been on display for some years now. With Devin Singletary averaging nearly five yards per carry, the Giants’ offense has the potential to become a formidable attack.

Jones and the Giants will host the reeling divisional rival Cowboys on a short week this Thursday. Expect Nabers to once again be the focal point of the offense.