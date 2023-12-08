Giants’ Saquon Barkley Offers ‘Real’ Playoff Take: ‘We’re in this’

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a difficult game coming up against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The Giants desperately need to emerge victorious if they want their playoff hopes to stay alive. Currently, they are two games out of the Wild Card, slotted behind the Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Saints.

The Giants know that the pressure is on and winning the remainder of their games if not the majority is the only way they can sneak into the postseason. They have five games remaining and would likely have to win nine overall to get back into the playoff picture, but they have several difficult opponents. The Packers just took down the Kansas City Chiefs and the Giants have to beat the Eagles twice to put themselves in a decent spot.

The Giants Aren’t Giving Up Hope

Despite the probability being low, running back Saquon Barkley still believes there is potential to make a run and sneak into the playoffs, similar to 2022.

“We’re in this (expletive). I’m gonna keep it real… if we take care of what we’ve gotta take care of, everyone can say what they want about the season, but it’s week whatever and everything we want is still there.”

The truth is simple, the Giants need much more than just Saquon to get the job done. Their defense has been electric at times this season, but backup quarterback Tommy DeVito needs to showcase consistency and make a few big plays. DeVito has exceeded expectations as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois — he still holds onto the ball too long at times, but his ability to get the ball down and make explosive plays happen certainly provides some optimism.

Nonetheless, the 6–6 Packers have scored 23 points or more in three consecutive games, two of which came against the Lions and Chiefs in Prime Time, indicating they are red hot. The Giants’ defense will need to step up and perform admirably to give their offense a chance of keeping them in the game.