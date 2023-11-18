Giants Saquon Barkley knows there’s no more loyalty

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants, mired in offensive struggles, have leaned heavily on running back Saquon Barkley, even as their season teeters on the brink of collapse. Despite his crucial role, Barkley’s future with the team remains uncertain due to the Giants’ hesitation to offer him a lucrative, long-term contract.

Barkley’s Perspective on Loyalty and Business

Barkley said to The New York Post that when it comes to seeking a new contract, loyalty is out of the equation.

“Loyalty, that doesn’t mean anything,” Barkley said via The Post. “No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That’s something that I’ve learned.”

Barkley’s workload, exemplified in the Giants’ Week 8 game against the Jets, highlighted his importance to the team. After Tyrod Taylor’s injury, the Giants largely abandoned their passing game, handing Barkley the ball 36 times. Playing under a one-year, $11 million franchise tag, Barkley’s performance this season could significantly impact his market value as he approaches free agency.

Despite the Giants’ poor 2-8 record, they chose not to trade Barkley at the deadline, suggesting their possible interest in retaining him. However, Barkley remains focused on the present, setting aside contract concerns for the time being. “I try my best not to think about that, or I would go insane,” he commented.

As the Giants prepare to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Barkley’s future with the team and his market value in the upcoming offseason will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. His situation underscores the often challenging balance between a player’s value to a team and the financial realities of professional sports.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_