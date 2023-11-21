Giants’ Saquon Barkley focused on the now despite free agency looming

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have used their franchise tag on superstar running back Saquon Barkley for the last two seasons, and with the offseason quickly approaching, Barkley isn’t letting the prospects of a contract offer from the Giants or lack thereof in the offseason deter his mindset.

Barkley Taking Things Pragmatically With Free Agency Fast Approaching

Per Bridget Reilly of the New York Post, Barkley had this to say at his annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive about where his head is at in regards to his future with the Giants after the 2023 campaign:

“Just being blessed. Another day of life. I have a beautiful family, a healthy family. I wake up and I play a child’s game and I get paid a lot of money for it. So, I don’t get caught up in it too much and all the other stuff. I’m just really thankful that I’m able to do what I’m able to do.”

The Giants have made quarterback Daniel Jones their cash cow, which appears to be a debatable decision in hindsight after his poor performance and host of sustained injuries this season. While Barkley has missed his share of time in the past, he has been the best player on the team since his arrival in town.

Giants Should Be Encouraged About Barkley Wanting to Retire With Franchise

Barkley addressed the media in the locker room after the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 and when asked about his personal desire, stated that he wants to retire a Giant and break the franchise rushing record held by Tiki Barber. Giants owner John Mara doubled down on those sentiments, but in the NFL, money talks and so does winning.

It will likely take a favorable contract, a strong collection of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a concerted effort to turn the Giants into contenders for Barkley to thwart off pursuits of any other teams as he’s slated for unrestricted free agency with his one-year, $10.09 million deal slated to expire at the end of the season.