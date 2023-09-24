Giants’ Saquon Barkley could make remarkable return

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley could find himself back on the field sooner than expected, as the long layoff between this past Thursday’s game and their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks gives him a cushion to recover.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that there is “at least a shot” that he is able to return after Barkley confirmed that the injury he suffered last week against the Arizona Cardinals was a high ankle sprain.

Saquon Barkley could be returning to the field sooner than expected

When he initially sustained the injury, reports suggested that Barkley would miss a few weeks. Head coach Brian Daboll refused to rule him out of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers until about a few hours before kickoff, citing him as a “quick healer.”

Now, Barkley will look to live up to that quick healer moniker by returning ahead of schedule.

The Giants need Barkley back in the lineup

The Giants were missing Barkley badly in their loss on Thursday, as the offense mustered just 29 rushing yards and a total of 166 yards as they fell to the 49ers by a score of 30–12 and are now 1-2 on the season.

In order for them to get back on track, they will need Barkley’s presence in the backfield to help sharpen up what has been a struggling offense for them this season. It is still unclear if Barkley will be able to go next week, but it is definitely worth keeping an eye on leading up to the game.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_