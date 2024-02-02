Giants: Saquon Barkley could have a West Coast suitor in free agency

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants face the potential departure of Saquon Barkley, their star running back since 2018, as they push forward through the 2024 off-season.

Barkley’s contributions have been a bright spot for the Giants, with his performance in the past season underlining his importance to the team. With 962 rushing yards, 280 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns over 14 games, Barkley has consistently proven his value on the field.

Despite his desire for a contract that reflects his contributions, the Giants seem hesitant to invest heavily in the running back position.

Chargers’ Interest and Barkley’s Future

The scenario takes an interesting turn with reports of Jim Harbaugh, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, expressing significant interest in Barkley, per Ryan Leaf of Good Morning Football.

With Austin Ekeler’s future with the Chargers uncertain due to free agency, Harbaugh’s strategy to bolster the running game could align perfectly with Barkley’s skill set. As speculation grows about Barkley leading the Chargers’ backfield, the Giants must consider the impact of his potential exit and explore alternatives to fill the void he would leave.

Giants’ Moves and Draft Considerations

The Giants, led by General Manager Joe Schoen, are faced with the challenging task of planning for a future that may not include Barkley. The possibility of utilizing a tag and trade strategy to secure draft capital in exchange for Barkley is on the table, with the franchise tag for running backs projected at around $12.4 million for the 2024 season.

As the Giants navigate these decisions, the upcoming NFL Draft presents an opportunity to identify a cost-effective replacement, though replacing Barkley’s dynamic presence will undoubtedly be a formidable challenge.