Giants’ run defense forecasted to be cause for concern in 2025

The New York Giants’ run defense could be a difference-maker in 2025.

Giants: Run defense could be a weak point in 2025

NJ Advance Media’s Darryl Slater questioned whether or not the Giants’ front seven will be well-equipped to stymie opposing rushing attacks:

“Mara ranted about this very topic in his postseason media session. Can you blame him? The Giants finished last year seventh in PFF’s pass rush ratings, but just 22nd against the run. Not good enough,” Slater wrote, after praising New York’s many Pro Bowl-caliber players.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants have defensive forces that can move the needle

New York’s pass rush is stacked with contributors who can stifle opposing quarterbacks. Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter are all threats to record double-digit sacks.

However, the unit’s run-stopping might not be as strong. As a unit, the Giants allowed 129 rushing first downs, which was No. 27 in the NFL last year. The 2,316 rushing yards that other teams gained against them were only surpassed by five teams league-wide.

Though New York has a wealth of quality run-stoppers, their individual talents were not able to cohesively yield a defense that reflected those players’ standalone prowess against the run in 2024.

This time around, the Giants will look for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to make their unit more effective, while helping players like Thibodeaux and Carter live up to their own expectations, coupled with what is expected of them.