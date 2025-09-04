Giants’ promising TE named future star to watch in 2025

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson received major praise for what could be an emergent 2025 campaign.

Giants: Theo Johnson named talent to watch in 2025

Johnson is perceived to be a player who will be a “future hit” on The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue’s rankings.

“This isn’t exactly a deep cut — Johnson flashed a lot of potential as a rookie last season despite only catching 29 passes in 12 games,” Rodrigue wrote.

“Johnson is an athletic, friendly target (also a big one at 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds) whether the quarterback is Russell Wilson or Jaxson Dart.”

Dan Duggan of The Athletic also handed a promising projection to Johnson.

“The Giants are counting on Johnson to take a major leap in his second season, although an unspecified injury has sidelined him since the second preseason game,” Duggan wrote. “If Johnson is healthy and the quarterback of choice can throw the ball around, it could be a special season.”

Johnson was heavily touted in last year’s NFL Draft. The 24-year-old went for 331 receiving yards on 11.4 REC yards per reception as a rookie.

Though he played in 12 out of 17 games in 2024, Johnson proved himself to be a steady contributor as a rookie. His 17-game peripherals show that he would have earned 469.2 receiving yards on the campaign.

Johnson has chance to build off 2024 body of work

In 2025, Johnson is in line to be the starting tight end for New York. He is viewed as an up-and-coming contributor who could become a key starter.

Johnson could set a standard for himself even better than what his full-season productivity would have been last season. As evidence of such a prognosis, Johnson raised his yards per reception in preseason to 13.3 y/rec.

Thus, there is reason for New York to be optimistic that he can be a versatile option for their offense in what will be a resurgent campaign for their unit.