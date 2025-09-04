The Giants can’t be afraid to throw 5th round rookie into the fire

The New York Giants might open their season without star left tackle Andrew Thomas, leaving a glaring question mark in protection.

Thomas returned to full practice Wednesday, giving some hope, but his status remains uncertain just days before kickoff.

The Giants face a delicate choice — risk Thomas’s long-term health for Washington or preserve him for Week 2 in Dallas.

Either way, the offensive line will need to adjust, and how Brian Daboll handles this decision could shape the opener.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Andrew Thomas still uncertain for Week 1

Thomas is the Giants’ most important lineman, protecting Russell Wilson’s blind side and anchoring an otherwise shaky offensive line.

He missed training camp while recovering, and while he’s working toward full strength, rushing him back carries obvious risks.

If the Giants hold him out, the plan has been to start James Hudson, signed this offseason on a two-year, $12 million deal.

But Hudson hasn’t inspired much confidence based on recent history, leaving the door open for a bold alternative in Marcus Mbow.

James Hudson’s inconsistency raises concerns

Hudson, formerly with the Cleveland Browns, has struggled to establish himself as a dependable pass blocker over multiple seasons.

In 2024, he allowed 15 pressures on just 159 pass-blocking snaps, one of the worst rates in the NFL.

While he’s serviceable in the run game, his pass protection often resembles a revolving door — quick to be beaten by speed rushers.

The Giants can’t afford to let Wilson absorb unnecessary hits, especially against a Washington front built to punish mistakes.

Rookie Marcus Mbow deserves consideration

Then there’s Marcus Mbow, the rookie fifth-round pick who looked impressive during preseason, even if mostly against backups.

Across 128 snaps, he surrendered only six pressures, flashing poise and technique that exceeded expectations for a late-round rookie.

At 22, Mbow may not have the experience, but he brings energy and upside the Giants could harness immediately.

Just because he was drafted on Day 3 doesn’t mean he should automatically take a back seat to veterans struggling in practice.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Why the Giants should be bold

This isn’t just about one game — it’s about setting the tone for a season with playoff aspirations.

Hudson feels like a placeholder, while Mbow represents a potential building block who could grow into the role long-term.

Throwing him into the fire against Washington might be risky, but protecting Wilson effectively requires more than mediocrity.

Sometimes the right move is betting on the unknown upside rather than settling for a veteran’s proven limitations.

The stakes against Washington

Washington’s defense thrives on creating pressure, and starting the wrong tackle could swing the outcome before halftime.

If Thomas can’t go, Daboll’s decision will either stabilize the line or expose Wilson to relentless edge pressure all afternoon.

The Giants must trust the player who gives them the best chance to win now, and Marcus Mbow might be that answer.