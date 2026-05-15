The New York Giants got their 2026 schedule on Thursday, May 14, and the shape of it could not be much clearer, with a first half that is manageable enough to build real momentum and a second half that gets nasty in a hurry. If this team is going to matter late in the year, it needs to take advantage of the softer stretch before the calendar flips.

That is not some hot take, it is sitting right there on the page.

The Giants open with the Cowboys and Rams in primetime, which is not exactly light work, but after that the runway gets friendlier. The Titans, Cardinals, Commanders and Saints all sit before the bye, and all four clubs finished 2025 with top-10 picks in the 2026 draft. That is a real opportunity to stack wins if John Harbaugh’s new group is even halfway ready.

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The first half gives them room to find themselves

That matters because this is not a finished product yet. Harbaugh is installing his culture, Jaxson Dart is still settling in, the offense is trying to blend a more physical rushing identity with new pieces like Pat Ricard, Darnell Mooney, and first-round blocker Francis Mauigoa, and additions like DJ Reader and Arvell Reese should help raise the floor on defense even if that side still has to prove it under live fire.

So yes, the early stretch matters a lot.

The Giants also drew the 17th-toughest schedule in the league by 2025 winning percentage at .498, which is about as middle-of-the-road as it gets. That number is fine. What matters more is where the hard games land, and the back end is where the whole thing tightens up.

The second half is where the season gets judged

After the Week 8 bye, the Giants come back with the Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars and Colts before the schedule really starts throwing punches. From Week 13 on, it is 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Lions, Cowboys and Eagles.

That is not a joke of a closing run.

Other than Cleveland, the final six-week stretch is packed with teams expected to be in playoff contention. If the Giants waste September and October, December is going to bury them.

This is why the early window matters so much

I actually like the way this sets up for them. Not because the schedule is easy, because it is not. But because it gives them a fair shot to get their sea legs before the real grind hits.

If the offensive line takes the step a lot of people expect, if the run game starts leaning into the Harbaugh and Ricard identity, and if the defense settles quickly with Reader and the new front-seven juice, then the Giants should be in the mix when that brutal finish arrives.

That is the whole point, because this first half is not just there to survive, it is there to bank wins and build confidence.

By December, I think the Giants are going to be playing meaningful football, but if that is going to happen, they need to handle business early, plain and simple, and the schedule gave them that chance. Now they have to take it.