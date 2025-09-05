Giants’ new QB can lead team to compete in NFC in 2025

Russell Wilson may still have enough game to revive the New York Giants’ offense in 2025.

Giants will rely on QB Russell Wilson to revive offense

SNY’s Lucas Hutcherson noted how Wilson’s resurgent 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers serves as enough evidence to believe he can take the Giants far.

Though he was limited to only 11 games played in 2024, the 36-year-old still managed to play well. However, in his two previous seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson did not have a wide receiver accumulate 1,000-plus receiving yards in a year.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers will make the Virginia native’s life easier in that regard. New York’s fringe 1,000-yard rusher in Tyrone Tracy Jr., coupled with the uber-reliable pass-catcher in Wan’Dale Robinson, will gift Wilson with the tools to be successful in 2025.

Wilson can lead Giants to success

There’s no telling just how good New York will be this season. Nevertheless, with the way in which Wilson has maintained his mobility, in conjunction with his steady efficiency in the completion percentage department, the Giants should have reliability under center for the campaign to come.

New York could more than double their three-win total from 2024 due to their new quarterback. Other additions elsewhere on the roster will make for a likely bounce-back season for the Giants.