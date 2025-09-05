Giants weak run defense needs to slow down Commanders’ explosive rookie rusher

Over the past couple of seasons, the New York Giants’ run defense has been one of their weakest units.

In Week 1, the Giants will face an elite rushing team in the Washington Commanders.

Not only do the Giants need to game plan to slow down Jayden Daniels’ rushing abilities, but they also need to game plan to slow down a young and explosive rookie running back.

Commanders’ backfield features an exciting new runner

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, or Bill, as he likes to be called, was one of the league’s brightest standouts from the preseason.

Bill was listed as the fourth-string running back on the Commanders’ unofficial depth chart entering Week 1.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

However, that depth chart is unofficial and, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bill could rapidly ascend up the depth chart for Washington early this season.

Bill will likely play a critical role in the Commanders’ offense this Sunday. The seventh-round pick out of Arizona demonstrated tremendous patience, contact balance, and vision during the preseason.

He totaled 70 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also forced seven missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus.

The Giants need their run defense to improve

Meanwhile, the Giants’ run defense continued to struggle in the preseason, surrendering 141 yards rushing against the Jets in their second exhibition contest.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Giants’ run defense ranked 27th in the league last season, allowing 136.2 rushing yards per game — an unacceptable mark.

Their run defense needs to get off to a strong start, slowing down Bill and Daniels if they want to get a win in Week 1.