Giants’ first-rounder predicted to set NFL rookie sacks record

New York Giants incoming rookie Abdul Carter could make history in his debut NFL season.

Giants: Abdul Carter named candidate for rookie sacks record

Art Stapleton of North Jersey recently predicted that the Carter will achieve a feat that has not been accomplished in 26 years:

“Jevon Kearse holds the rookie record for sacks with 14.5 during the 1999 season. The Giants’ No. 3 overall pick is going to break that mark this season. Carter will finish with 15 sacks as a rookie, winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning a Pro Bowl nod,” the esteemed reporter wrote.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter can prove his top-notch talent for Giants

The Nittany Lions product was viewed by many as the top talent entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter notched 12 sacks in his final collegiate season.

Despite that, as much of a top-caliber talent as Carter is heading into this season, the Giants’ defensive line features a bevy of pass-rushers who will be vying for double-digit sacks. Thus, with many mouths to feed, there may be reason to be skeptical about Carter’s chances of reaching 15 or more sacks.

That being said, given his immense prowess, it is expected that the 21-year-old will have a statement debut season in New York. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will be tasked with putting Carter in the best position to cash in his potential when the time arrives.