Giants rule out 4 key players against 49ers

The New York Giants have confirmed they will be undermanned against the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming Thursday night game. Despite optimistic signs from head coach Brian Daboll regarding star running back Saquon Barkley’s condition, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Barkley will be sidelined for the game. Joining him on the inactive list are left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Ben Bredeson, and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Offensive Line Challenges: Josh Ezeudu Steps Up as Thomas Sits Out

The absence of Andrew Thomas at the left tackle position is going to be a serious obstacle for the Giants, especially considering they’ll be facing the 49ers’ fearsome front four. Josh Ezeudu is set to start in Thomas’ place, a role he’s recently taken on, having played 68 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals and conceding just a single pressure. However, going up against the 49ers’ elite pass rush will be an entirely different ball game, and not having Thomas could be a crushing blow for the Giants.

Filling the Void at Left Guard: Mark Glowinski Gets His Chance

Ben Bredeson’s unavailability is another noteworthy loss for the Giants’ offensive line, particularly since he has performed admirably at left guard thus far this season.

After sustaining a concussion against the Cardinals, Bredeson aims to be back on the field in Week 4. Meanwhile, Mark Glowinski is anticipated to start at the left guard position. Glowinski clocked 37 snaps and allowed just one pressure against Arizona following Bredeson’s exit. Having been previously benched from the right guard spot, Glowinski showed an improved performance when paired with Ezeudu.

Giants’ Pass-Rush Depth Takes a Hit: Ojulari Out Once Again

The situation is exacerbated by the unavailability of outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who is increasingly garnering a reputation for being injury-prone. Having played only 252 snaps last season, Ojulari has logged just 32 snaps and a tackle assist this year. A hamstring injury during practice this week means he’ll miss his second straight game, further weakening the Giants’ already thin pass-rushing unit. In his absence, expect to see Jihad Ward and Boogie Basham filling the void.

The New York Giants have some serious challenges to address as they go up against the San Francisco 49ers with a depleted lineup. What comes next for the Giants is anyone’s guess, but it’s evident that overcoming these player absences will be an uphill battle.