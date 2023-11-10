Giants rule out 3 players ahead of Week 10 against Dallas

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are gearing up to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, a game that will likely result in yet another loss. The Giants currently sit at 2–7 on the season and were blown out 40–0 against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Unfortunately, they will be down several players, which only hurts their probability of being relatively competitive. Despite the fact that undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito will be the primary quarterback until the return of Tyrod Taylor, the Giants will be out a starting offensive tackle and cornerback on Sunday afternoon.

Giants rule out Evan Neal

The team ruled out right tackle Evan Neal, who put together a far better performance before going down with a left ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Brian Daboll said it is too soon to know if Neal will be placed on injured reserve, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Across 50 snaps, he gave up one pressure and posted one of his better pass-blocking performances. Neal had gradually been enjoying some improvement, but another injury disrupted his rhythm and flow, which could end up with him on injured reserve.

The Giants desperately need Neal to develop into a starting-caliber lineman, even if that means transitioning to right guard full-time in the future. The offensive line finally started to enjoy some consistency, but injuries have been a frequent variable the team has had to supplement.

Adoree’ Jackson will be absent on Sunday

Aside from Neal, starting corner Adoree’ Jackson will miss the contest with a concussion and neck injury. This season, Jackson has played 419 snaps, giving up 396 yards in coverage, including a touchdown and picking up three pass breakups. Jackson started his season in the slot with the Giants but was quickly moved back to the outside after struggling considerably.

Rookie corner Deonte Banks has transitioned into the CB1 role, and without Jackson, expect youngsters Tre Hawkins and Cor’Dale Flott to get more opportunities on the outside.

Another injury in the backfield

In addition, newly acquired running back Deon Jackson was ruled out due to a concussion. Jackson was picked up on the other waiver wire from the Indianapolis Colts, having played four games this season, rushing for 16 yards. Last year, he enjoyed his best season, posting 236 yards and touchdowns on the ground across 16 games.

As usual, the Giants are dealing with a significant number of injuries, and with the roster decimated, remaining competitive is out of the equation.