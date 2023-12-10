Giants rookie WR gearing up to have huge primetime performance

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense has been stagnant all season long but has recently begun to see an increase in production from some of its young and rising players. Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt has begun breaking out in recent weeks, capping off his recent success with a 109-yard performance against the New England Patriots in Week 12.

Entering Week 14, Hyatt is “feeling confident” as he prepares to face a depleted Green Bay Packers secondary.

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt is “feeling confident” ahead of primetime matchup

Coming off the best game of his career, Hyatt is looking to build on his special Week 12 performance against the Packers on Monday night. Offensive coordinator shared praise for the 22-year-old wideout ahead of the upcoming matchup:

“I think he’s done a nice job as he’s building out throughout this season. I think each week is a little bit different in the game plan and how it kind of formulates based on the defenses we’re playing, but I think it will continue to grow. I think he’s feeling confident with himself, confident with the offense and you can see that as well.” Giants OC Mike Kafka via Giants.com

Kafka described Hyatt as “confident” going into this week. In their last game, Hyatt’s performance earned him the Week 12 Pepsi Rookie of the Week award. The third-round rookie has totaled 17 receptions for 330 yards this season and is seemingly just getting started as he continues to get more involved in the Giants’ game plan.

The Packers’ secondary is banged up

The Packers will be without one of their best defenders this week after ruling out Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. Green Bay ruled out Alexander as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Without their best cornerback in the lineup, the Packers may have a difficult time covering Hyatt on Monday night. CB Eric Stokes and S Darnell Savage are also questionable for the contest.

The Packers’ defense, however, is surrendering only 203.8 passing yards per game this season (10th best in the NFL). Putting up an abundance of passing/receiving yards will still be a challenge for the Giants as they aim to upset the Packers on primetime.