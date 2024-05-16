Giants unveil new ‘Century Red’ throwback uniforms

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have revealed a new set of alternate uniforms for the upcoming 2024 season. To commemorate the franchise’s 100th season, they are throwing it back with their new “Century Red” uniform set, which they will wear up to twice this upcoming season.

Giants unveil “Century Red” uniforms

The Giants announced that they will wear red uniforms for the first time in over a decade, but these uniforms come with a twist. They feature a thick blue stripe underneath white numbers, which the team’s press release says “traces its roots back to 1933.”

The jerseys will be paired with tan pants, which the team described as “a throwback to the original ones worn during their inaugural season in 1925.”

They will also wear a newly-redesigned helmet that was previously used from 1937 to 1947. The “winged helmet” is blue with a red wing pattern on the front.

The #Giants have unveiled a "Century Red" uniform, which the team will wear at least two times this season. pic.twitter.com/E3B5wqLwcb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 16, 2024

The Giants will wear these uniforms “up to two games” in 2024, per Giants.com. Early reactions to the new uniforms from fans on social media have been mixed. Perhaps they will fall in love with the new look once the team takes the field wearing their new throwbacks.