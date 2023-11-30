Giants’ Jalin Hyatt Named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is the latest recipient of the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

Giants: Hyatt Reaches 100-yard Threshold For First Time

Hyatt caught five passes for a career-high 109 receiving yards and led the charge for the Giants as they narrowly came away with a 10-7 victory over the Patriots. It’s the third time Hyatt has gone for 70 or more yards in a game.

On the season, Hyatt has 330 receiving yards, though he has yet to find the end zone. The former Tennessee Volunteer overcame a two-game cold stretch, which saw him collect a mere seven yards total for his big day.

Giants Rookies Stepping Up As Season Reaches Home Stretch

With the win, Hyatt is now the second Giants rookie to win the award in consecutive weeks after quarterback Tommy DeVito took home the honor last week for his performance against the Washington Commanders.

Hyatt’s performance helped the Giants improve to 4-8 in the 2023 NFL season. They’ve been able to find the win column without starting QB Daniel Jones and exceed expectations. Hyatt will look to build off of his defining game as the Giants take on the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11 after their upcoming bye week.