Top 3 takeaways from the Giants’ new 2024 schedule

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are entering their 100th season, aiming to improve on their 6-11 record from the previous campaign. The NFL officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2024 season and the Giants’ 17-game slate is filled with interesting matchups and developments from which there is plenty to take away.

The Giants need to start the season strong

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants will open their season at home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 before traveling to Washington for their first divisional game against the Commanders in Week 2. Both of those matchups are winnable, but Big Blue’s slate from Week 3 to Week 8 is full of difficult opponents.

In that span, the Giants will face the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers — all teams who had winning records last season. This will be the toughest stretch of the schedule for the G-Men and they will need to steal some upset victories to keep their season afloat.

Despite a disappointing 2023 season, the NFL still wants the Giants on national television

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants only have three primetime games this season, however, they are also featured in a couple of other nationally televised games. Their three primetime games will come in Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys (TNF), Week 6 versus the Cincinnati Bengals (SNF), and Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF).

In addition to those three primetime games, the Giants’ Week 10 matchup with the Carolina Panthers will be nationally televised (an international game in Germany). They will also face the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised matchup on Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 PM EST.

So, despite having just three primetime games, the G-Men will still be featured in the national spotlight five times this season. The NFL clearly still understands the significance of the New York market and fanbase.

The Giants have some winnable matchups at home

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first quarter as Carolina Panthers linebacker Amare Barno (90) pursues at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ home opponents are more favorable than the opponents they will face on the road. In addition to their three divisional opponents, New York will host the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts.

Of those teams, only the Ravens and the Buccaneers punched their tickets to the postseason in 2023. Matchups at home with the Vikings, Buccaneers, Saints, Colts, and Commanders should be viewed as winnable contests for the G-Men this season.