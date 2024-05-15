Giants will face Panthers in historic Germany matchup this season

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be heading overseas to take on the Carolina Panthers in Germany this season on November 10. As the NFL prepares to release its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday night, they have begun to reveal some key matchups for the season. This international contest between New York and Carolina is among the games already announced.

The Giants will officially face the Panthers in Germany

Aug 18, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; The Carolina Panthers vs. the New York Giants in an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates after throwing a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: Michael Karas-The Record

The Giants announced on Wednesday morning that they will travel to Germany to play against the Carolina Panthers on November 10. This will be New York’s first regular season game ever played in Germany, but their fourth game ever played in Europe. The game will be played in Allianz Arena in Munich at 9:30 AM EST.

The last time the Giants played in Germany was 30 years ago in a preseason game in Berlin against the San Diego Chargers. Both the Giants and the Panthers have made efforts to expand their German fanbase in recent years.

The last time the Giants played in Europe

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball in the second half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ last international matchup was one to remember. In the 2022 season, they faced off against the Green Bay Packers in London, England, coming from behind to win the game with a final score of 27-22.

The game had a thrilling ending highlighted by a 92-yard game-tying drive led by QB Daniel Jones and capped off by a Gary Brightwell rushing touchdown. The Packers had an opportunity to take the lead back at the end of the game, but a crucial pass breakup by Kayvon Thibodeaux secured the Big Blue victory.

The Brian Burns Revenge Game

Dec 31, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive linebacker Brian Burns (0) against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Another key storyline to pay attention to in this Germany matchup will be the “Brian Burns Revenge Game.” The Giants and Panthers teamed up to pull off a blockbuster trade this offseason.

New York acquired superstar pass-rusher Brian Burns from Carolina in exchange for a second-round pick and additional draft capital at the start of free agency. Burns, a talented edge rusher who has totaled 20.5 sacks over the last two seasons combined, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Panthers.

The Panthers hit Burns with the franchise tag this offseason, which ultimately led to his departure via trade. Now Burns will have an opportunity to face off against his old team and make them regret the decision to trade him to the Giants.