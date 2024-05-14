Giants rank near the bottom of the NFL in ESPN’s latest power rankings

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Confidence is lacking for the New York Giants as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 season following a disappointing result in 2023. The Giants finished last season with a 6-11 record despite making the playoffs just one season prior. Now heading into the new season, ESPN is not very high on Big Blue and has them placed near the bottom of the NFL in their latest power rankings.

Giants rank No. 28 in ESPN’s latest NFL power rankings

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates after making a sack against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants came in at No. 28 in ESPN’s post-draft power rankings. Their post-free agency ranking was the same, indicating the needle wasn’t moved much by the team’s draft choices.

The article did note New York’s upgrade at edge rusher, however, citing it as the team’s most improved position:

“The Giants essentially subbed in Brian Burns for Jihad Ward, which instantly improved the unit. Burns, acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers, ranked seventh with a 21.6% pass rush win rate in 2023. Ward, on the other hand, had a 2.3% PRWR, the second lowest of any qualifying edge rusher.” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan

A defensive front featuring Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence should push to be one of the best pass-rushing units in the NFL this season. The Giants have talent on both sides of the ball, but still ranked down near the bottom of the league. However, the decision to place New York so low down the list could be controversial.

Should the Giants rank higher?

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023 — Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Giants sack Sam Howell of the Commanders in the first half. The NY Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 22, 2023. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Considering the Giants beat the Washington Commanders in both contests last season, it is surprising to see Washington ahead of New York in the power rankings. The Commanders came in at No. 27, just one spot ahead of the Giants, but that one spot is enough to make the list controversial.

Also ahead of Big Blue are the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders, two more teams that one could argue the Giants have an advantage over.

Not much of an explanation was given as to why the Giants ranked so low on this list, however, it doesn’t take much research to find out why. New York’s offense was among the worst in the NFL last season, ranking 29th in the league with just 280.0 total yards per game. Their 15.6 points per game ranked 30th.

As a result of their poor offensive output last season, the Giants made it a priority to upgrade the lineup, adding rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers with their first-round pick. Nabers should immediately transform the offense.

Still, though, the question remains: what do the Giants have in Daniel Jones? Coming off an ACL tear and entering his sixth season, Jones’s future is still shrouded in mystery. The team’s low power ranking and ultimate success this season rests on the shoulders of its quarterback.