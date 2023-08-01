Giants’ rookie receiver blowing up at training camp

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have seen spectacular performances from their rookie class early in training camp, led notably by receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt, who slipped to the third round of the draft due to concerns over his route running, was an exceptional asset for Tennessee in his senior season, accumulating 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jalin Hyatt: A Promising Prospect with a Chip on His Shoulder

When the Giants selected Hyatt in the third round, they identified his extraordinary speed and potential. However, Hyatt entered the league with a chip on his shoulder, aware that teams had overlooked him despite projections of a first-round selection just weeks before.

The journey ahead is undoubtedly long and challenging for Hyatt, but he’s made a strong start in training camp, demonstrating excellent chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones and showing promising signs as a receiver. As the Giants gear up for padded practices on Tuesday, the intensity level will rise, and standout performers like Hyatt will begin to attract more attention.

Coach Brian Daboll on the Rookie Transition

Head coach Brian Daboll highlighted the adjustment period that rookies, including Hyatt, typically face. Nonetheless, Daboll brings considerable experience in coaching receivers and facilitating their transition to the NFL.

“Regardless of the position, when you’re a rookie, there’s always an adjustment period,” said Daboll. “I coached receivers early in my career for six years or so. Drafted quite a few receivers. They’re all different, just like every player. So, the job of the coaching staff is to get these guys as prepared as we can, to get them to buy into the program and do the right thing.”

Hyatt’s Continued Impact and Future Prospects With the Giants

If Hyatt continues to make a positive impact during practice and build his connection with Jones, it’s highly likely the Giants will start to integrate him more with their first team. On several occasions, Hyatt clocked in at 24 mph even without pads, demonstrating elite speed that’s hard to ignore. Moreover, his route running has evidently improved, and his diligent study of the playbook this off-season has prepared him well to seize his opportunity.

Coach Daboll recently stated that Hyatt has a significant amount of work ahead of him, but his role on the team is ultimately dependent on his consistency leading up to the regular season.