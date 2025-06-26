Giants’ rookie quarterback could completely blow up their plans in a good way

The New York Giants thought they had a timeline in place for Jaxson Dart — a redshirt year behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

But sometimes, plans shift faster than expected when a rookie starts pushing all the right buttons early in camp.

Jaxson Dart is earning fast trust from the coaching staff

When the Giants took Jaxson Dart 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the goal was patience and long-term development.

He was expected to learn quietly, absorbing Brian Daboll’s system while Wilson and Winston handled the year’s live bullets.

But Dart isn’t just soaking things in — he’s applying what he’s learning fast, and that’s earned him the QB2 job already.

His mental processing and ability to digest playbook concepts has turned heads inside the building over the last few weeks.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Why the Giants might speed up his timeline

Of course, nothing is guaranteed — Dart still has to prove he can handle pressure, pace, and live-game adjustments in preseason.

Still, if the Giants struggle out of the gate or fall out of playoff contention, the calls for Dart to start will only grow louder.

For a franchise that’s spent years spinning its wheels at quarterback, watching a first-rounder progress quickly is a welcome shift.

He represents hope — not just for Daboll and Joe Schoen, but for a fanbase exhausted by mediocrity under center.

The raw tools are there for something special

At Ole Miss, Dart posted 4,276 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 69.2% completion rate and 77.7% adjusted completion rate.

His arm talent is real, but it’s his underrated mobility that could quietly make him a handful for NFL defenses.

He doesn’t rely on running, but when things break down, Dart can extend plays or pick up first downs with his legs.

That dual-threat nature gives the Giants an element they’ve lacked in recent years — unpredictability from the quarterback position.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

A strong camp could shake things up

Dart is entering training camp as the clear backup, but there’s still plenty of time for him to make a deeper impression.

If he puts together a few standout preseason performances, the staff may find it hard to keep him on the bench all year.

Finding a franchise quarterback late in the first round is like fishing in deep water — most of the time, you come up empty.

But Dart’s traits, paired with the Giants’ development plan, might finally give them the signal caller they’ve been waiting on.

The long-term vision could arrive sooner than expected

There’s no reason to rush Jaxson Dart, but if the present becomes shaky, the future might arrive ahead of schedule in New York.

Even in shorts and helmets, he’s already showing why the Giants were willing to invest a premium pick in his upside.

And if things click the way they hope, Dart could change the entire direction of this franchise before the year is over.