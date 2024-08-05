Giants’ rookie 3rd-round corner already locking down starting job

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants hosted their first joint practice of the summer against the Detroit Lions on Monday and put together a strong performance. If we rewind just a year ago, the Giants were completely outmatched against Detroit, a precursor to what the 2023 season would look like.

However, the Giants showed far more aggressiveness and energy this time around, setting the tone early for what hopes to be a much more competitive roster. In fact, third-round rookie Andru Phillips put together a solid day against the Lions, notably picking up a pass breakup manned up against Amon-Ra St. Brown. In fact, Phillips sparked a fight after the impressive defensive play, having a few words at the end of practice regarding his performance.

“I mean, it was a really good rep by me. So I kind of expected him to get mad. I mean, I’m a rookie. So I think I just did my job well and maybe he didn’t like it. But at the end of the day we’re just out there competing. So I expected it.”

The Giants Were Looking For a Starting Corner

The Giants were hoping to draft a quarterback early in the second round, but having traded their top pick on Day 2 of the draft for Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers, reinforcing their pass rush, they eventually landed on Tyler Nubin, safety out of Minnesota. Instead, the Giants looked to the third round to find a starting-caliber corner, drafting Phillips to help fill the nickel position.

Phillips was one of the best interviews at the combine this past year and is coming off an inconsistent season with Kentucky but showed plenty of upside. Phillips played the majority of his snaps on the outside, so the Giants have him transitioning to the interior, where he will be able to utilize his aggression in the run game and sticky coverage against smaller receivers.

Standing at 6-foot and 187 pounds, Phillips allowed 435 yards last season, including three touchdowns, and collected four pass breakups. He still has plenty of development left to achieve, but the Giants are simply hoping for growth, and Phillips has plenty of potential in multiple areas.

Intelligence is Key

The immediate return from the rookie should be his intelligence. His IQ and vision are elite, which gives him a leg up over young players; he just needs more experience against top-tier talent. Going up against St. Brown in joint practices gives him a taste of NFL action, and building a bit of confidence is essential ahead of the regular season.

The Giants previously had Cor’Dale Flott and Holmes competing, but Flott has kicked out to the boundary, and Holmes’s name hasn’t been mentioned this off-season, likely filling a back-end role.

The next month will be essential to the development of the secondary, with the Giants sporting multiple young pieces that lack experience. Phillips may be a rookie, but he’s already displaying qualities the Giants are looking for in a starting-level slot corner.