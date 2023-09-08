Giants’ rising safety sets lofty goal for 2023 season

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock has emerged as a rising star with an unwavering determination to prove himself on the field. When asked about what expectations he has for himself going into this 2023 season, Pinnock made one thing clear – his eyes are set on the Pro Bowl.

The Giants have something special in Jason Pinnock

Claimed off waivers after being released by the New York Jets, Pinnock has quickly become a standout for the Giants. Pinnock had some exceptional performances during the summer. His summer was highlighted by an impressive preseason showing against the Detroit Lions where he managed to secure a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception all while just playing five snaps, have showcased his potential as a top-tier player.

Pinnock expressed that throughout the summer he has been playing through a source of anger. Throughout his career, he has grown weary of being overlooked, under-recruited, and underappreciated. It is this controlled anger that gives him an edge, transforming him into a formidable force.

Pinnock sets a lofty goal for himself in 2023

Tired of being labeled as a “diamond in the rough,” Pinnock has made it clear that he is ready to take his game to the next level. With a chance to prove himself in a tough division rivalry matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Pinnock has the opportunity to shine on a bigger stage and solidify his place among the NFL’s best.

I don’t talk about indiivdual goals too much because, at the end of the day, we are in a league where if you win, everybody wins but… Pro Bowl… I’m tired of being a diamond in the rough. Jason Pinnock via the 2nd Wind Podcast

The opportunity is there for the taking. Pinnock, now firmly established in New York’s starting defensive lineup, has a chance to rise into an impressive position for the Giants in 2023.