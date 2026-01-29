The Giants could be looking into their recent past to build their future offense, potentially targeting former backup quarterback turned rising coaching star Alex Tanney for a potential reunion in East Rutherford.

Giants Request to Interview Alex Tanney for OC job

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have requested to interview Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney for their offensive coordinator position. Tanney is a former player who was a backup quarterback with the Giants from 2018 to 2020.

He famously served as the primary backup during Eli Manning’s final professional game in 2019. During his tenure with the Giants, Tanney earned a reputation as a coach on the field, a player/coach.

A Rapid Coaching Ascent

Since hanging up the cleats in 2021, Tanney has been on a meteoric rise through the coaching ranks. He cut his teeth under Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia, serving as the assistant quarterbacks coach during the Eagles’ 2022 Super Bowl run before taking over as the primary QBs coach in 2023.

His work with Jalen Hurts—who set career highs in completions and passing yards under Tanney—paved the way for his move to Indianapolis in 2024 as the passing game coordinator.

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

In Indy, Tanney was instrumental in the 2025 development of Daniel Jones, and oversaw a unit that saw a trio of receivers (Pittman, Downs, and Pierce) who each eclipsed 800 yards—a feat the Colts hadn’t achieved since 2004.

Tanney does not have any play-calling experience, however, which is something most other candidates for the job possess, and it is a trait that Harbaugh will likely prioritize.

Tanney Offers a Young, Forward-Thinking Perspective

From the Giants’ perspective, Tanney’s appeal lies in his ability to translate complex passing concepts for young, mobile signal-callers. If the goal is to maximize the Jaxson Dart era, Tanney provides a fresh, creative perspective rooted in the RPO-heavy systems of Philadelphia and the vertical precision of Indianapolis and Shane Steichen.

Pairing Tanney with Dennard Wilson’s aggressive defensive identity would give the Giants a young, forward-thinking staff that mirrors the high-energy culture Harbaugh is looking to instill.

While he faces stiff competition from the likes of Charlie Weis Jr. and Davis Webb (another fellow former Giants quarterback), Tanney’s history makes him a sleeper candidate to watch as the 2026 staff takes shape.