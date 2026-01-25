The New York Giants have found their next defensive coordinator to join John Harbaugh’s staff.

According to Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Giants are hiring former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to lead their defense in 2026.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the John Harbaugh era.

Giants Hiring DC Dennard Wilson

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson gets selected out of a crowded field of candidates. The Giants also had interest in high-profile names like Anthony Weave and Jim Leonhard, but are opting for Wilson instead. By bringing in a coach with a proven track record of developing elite secondaries, the Giants are hoping to see their defensive backfield take major strides in 2026.

Wilson served as the Ravens’ defensive backs coach in 2023, where he was a driving force behind a unit that led the NFL in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways. He took that aggressive philosophy to Tennessee in 2024, where he instantly transformed the Titans into the NFL’s No. 2 overall defense, allowing just 311.2 yards per game.

While the Titans’ 2025 season saw a statistical dip due to massive roster turnover, Wilson’s ability to maximize talent is exactly why he was Harbaugh’s top choice to reshape the defense.

Wilson Can Maximize Defensive Backs

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wilson has earned his reputation as a DB whisperer. Throughout his career, Wilson has overseen the development of All-Pros and Pro Bowlers like Jamal Adams, James Bradberry, and Darius Slay.

He now inherits a Giants secondary led by Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, whom the Giants signed last offseason. Both of these high-priced additions underwhelmed, but the addition of Wilson could help get them back on track.

Wilson’s scheme—noted for its heavy use of disguise and simulated pressures—is designed to make life easier for the defensive front by forcing quarterbacks into hesitant, split-second decisions.