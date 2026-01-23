The John Harbaugh Effect is officially in motion at MetLife Stadium, and it’s bringing a distinct purple tint to the Giants’ 2026 offseason plans.

Following an introductory press conference that signaled a total organizational reset, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that the Giants are expected to be “aggressive” in targeting former Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Harbaugh is looking to bring in familiar players who already speak his language and can translate his culture to a locker room in desperate need of a spark. Here are five intriguing Ravens free agents the Giants could target this offseason.

Five Ravens free agents the Giants could target to reunite with John Harbaugh this offseason

C Tyler Linderbaum

The undisputed crown jewel of this potential Baltimore-to-Blue pipeline is Tyler Linderbaum. After the Ravens declined his fifth-year option last spring, the 25-year-old Pro Bowler is set to hit the market as arguably the best interior lineman in football.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Linderbaum finished 2025 with an elite 80.2 PFF grade, and his elite run-blocking ability could be exactly what Harbaugh (and potential OC Todd Monken) need to translate the offense to New York.

Pros: He would be a massive upgrade at a core position who can handle complex protections for Jaxson Dart. Signing him effectively solidifies the interior of their offensive line for years to come.

Cons: The price tag will be astronomical, likely resetting the market in the range of $18-20M+ APY. The Giants would have to make ruthless cap casualties, potentially including a Kayvon Thibodeaux trade, to fit him under the hood. Plus, John Michael Schmitz flashed developmental progress in 2025, and the Giants might not want to move on from him so soon.

FB Patrick Ricard

If you want to know what a John Harbaugh offense looks like, look no further than Patrick Ricard. Despite a calf injury that sidelined him for part of 2025, the four-time Pro Bowler remains the gold standard for lead blockers in the NFL.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Harbaugh’s affinity for the fullback position is well-documented, and Ricard has been the engine that makes the Ravens’ downhill rushing attack hum. The Giants have not utilized the fullback position in years, but signing Rickard could change that and make Monken’s offense seamlessly translate to the new roster.

Pros: He is the ultimate culture carrier who can immediately implement the physical, blue-collar mindset Harbaugh demands. His presence would help improve the Giants’ ability to get to the second level and run a smash-mouth scheme, turning Cam Skattebo into a wrecking ball in the NFC East.

Cons: He turns 32 this May and offers very little as a traditional pass-catcher. In a modernized NFL, dedicating a roster spot and cap space to a specialized fullback is a retro move that could limit personnel flexibility.

P Jordan Stout

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Punter Jordan Stout is a name to watch. Stout is coming off a career year where he averaged over 47 yards per punt and consistently pinned opponents deep. Harbaugh, a former special teams coordinator, views field position as a non-negotiable requirement for winning football.

Pros: He is a young, ascending talent who already knows the philosophy that Harbaugh will likely import. He provides a massive upgrade in hang time and directional accuracy over recent Giants’ options.

Cons: Good punters aren’t cheap in free agency, and the Giants have significant holes at cornerback and defensive tackle that might take priority over a high-priced specialist.

TE Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely enters free agency on a buy-low trajectory after a fractured foot and a crowded Baltimore depth chart capped his 2025 production at just 27 catches. However, the talent that saw him explode for nearly 100 yards in the 2024 AFC Championship game is still there. With Mark Andrews recently signing a massive extension in Baltimore, Likely is looking for a home where he can be the guy.

Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Pros: At 25, Likely can be a mismatch nightmare, giving the Giants another vertical threat at tight end to pair with Malik Nabers. Harbaugh and Monken’s offense traditionally plays in a lot of 12-personnel, deploying two tight ends. Adding Likely would give the Giants two starting-caliber tight ends.

Cons: He is coming off his least productive professional season and will still likely command $8-10M APY based on potential alone. Plus, the Giants like what they have in Theo Johnson, drops aside, and feel confident he can be their starting tight end moving forward. They might not want to over-invest in another TE1-potential talent.

DL Dre’Mont Jones

Acquired by the Ravens mid-season via trade, Dre’Mont Jones is a versatile interior disruptor who can play both the 3-tech and the edge. While he didn’t put up eye-popping sack numbers in Baltimore, his ability to create quick pressure fits the aggressive defensive mold the Giants are looking to build under a new coordinator.

Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

Pros: He provides much-needed veteran depth to an interior rotation that was paper-thin in 2025. His familiarity with Harbaugh’s practice tempo and gap-discipline would make him an easy schematic fit alongside Dexter Lawrence.

Cons: Jones has struggled with consistency throughout his career and will be 29 next season. He likely won’t be a cheap veteran addition, and the Giants might prefer to find younger, more explosive interior help in the draft.