Giants reportedly set timetable for Daniel Jones’ return from injury

The New York Giants are bracing themselves for a crucial Week 8 face-off against the New York Jets this coming Sunday. However, they’ll have to contend without their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, for yet another week. After sustaining a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, Jones is set to miss his third consecutive game.

So far this season, Jones has thrown for 884 yards, including two touchdowns and six interceptions. These statistics are somewhat underwhelming for someone who recently secured a four-year, $160 million extension. While an underperforming offensive line significantly contributes to the team’s struggles, Jones is eager to recover fully and contribute more effectively as the season progresses.

Potential Return Against the Cowboys

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants have set their sights on a Week 10 return for Jones, coinciding with their challenging matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. However, stepping back onto the field against their formidable pass rush won’t be an easy comeback.

Steady Performance from the Giants’ Backup Quarterback

In Jones’ absence, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has commendably kept the offense afloat, minimizing turnovers. Over two starts this season, he has thrown for 571 yards and two touchdowns without a single turnover, including scoring two first-half touchdowns against the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Concerns Over Jones’s Health

The Giants’ medical team is closely monitoring Jones’s recovery, especially the strength in his left side, affected by the disc injury he incurred during the Miami game. Although different from a past neck injury that once ended his season prematurely, the current setback is serious enough to prevent his participation in practice. The medical staff hasn’t given the green light for his return, holding off until they’re confident his neck has fully recuperated to avoid any risk of exacerbation.

Upcoming Hurdle: The Jets’ Defense

As the Giants prepare to clash with the Jets and their robust defense on Sunday afternoon, the pressure is on Tyrod Taylor. He’s had a decent run managing the team’s shaky pass protection, but the upcoming game poses a fresh challenge. Given the weather forecast, the Giants might find themselves leaning more on their ground game in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.