Giants reportedly ‘open’ to signing ex-Bills free agent veteran receiver

The New York Giants’ wide receiver room has clear headliners, but the drop-off behind Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton is concerning.

Outside of their two starters, the unit looks thin, filled with question marks rather than established options for quarterback Russell Wilson.

It’s a group that could use more experience, and veteran free agent Gabe Davis might be the ideal solution.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants would love to have Davis involved.

“I know the Giants would be open to it,” he reported.

For a team aiming to compete in the NFC East, his presence could stabilize an otherwise shaky depth chart.

Current depth leaves questions unanswered

Behind Nabers and Slayton, the Giants are relying on names that don’t inspire much confidence heading into the new season.

Journeyman Gunner Olszewski is best known for special teams, while undrafted rookie Beaux Collins remains completely untested at the pro level.

Jalin Hyatt, a former third-round pick, hasn’t developed as hoped, leaving his role more about potential than reliable production.

With so many uncertainties, it’s easy to see why the Giants may seek an experienced receiver capable of steadying the group.

Gabe Davis’ past production

Davis is only 26 years old but already carries significant NFL experience from his time with the Buffalo Bills.

During those years, he thrived under Brian Daboll, the Giants’ current head coach, making the connection even more compelling.

He was known for big-play ability and clutch postseason performances, giving New York exactly the type of threat they lack.

The relationship with Daboll could help him transition seamlessly, both schematically and culturally, if the Giants bring him aboard.

Injury setback in Jacksonville

Davis’ career momentum stalled in 2024 after signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A torn MCL ended his season prematurely, limiting him to 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns in just one year.

Jacksonville chose to move on quickly, designating him as a failed injury signing after his abbreviated campaign.

Now, he’s available on the market, a player still young enough to bounce back but needing the right situation.

Why the Giants make sense

The Giants represent exactly that type of opportunity, offering Davis a chance to revitalize his career in a familiar system.

New York isn’t asking him to be a WR1, but instead a complementary piece behind Nabers and Slayton.

That role suits him perfectly, especially with Daboll’s knowledge of his skill set and ability to maximize his strengths.

For a receiving corps desperate for reliability, Davis provides a proven option with upside if he returns to form.

A low-risk move with upside

The Giants don’t have to overextend themselves financially, as Davis’ injury history lowers his market value considerably.

That makes him a potential bargain for a team that needs depth without tying up long-term cap flexibility.

For Davis, it’s a chance to rebuild stock, and for New York, it’s an opportunity to fortify a weak position.

Sometimes the best moves aren’t flashy — they’re simply the ones that raise the team’s floor when it matters most.