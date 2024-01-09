Giants reportedly considering Antonio Pierce for vacant defensive coordinator role

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale parted ways on Monday, and while it’s still not official, the expectation is that the details will be worked out behind the scenes.

Wink resigning essentially forfeits his salary for the 2024 season, which is likely why the Giants tried to push him out the door by firing his right hand man, outside linebacker coach Drew Wilkins.

However, the team is now in the market for a new DC, and a recent report, via Hondo Carpenter of SI, indicated that if Antonio Pierce doesn’t land the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job, the Giants could be interested in bringing him in.

Told by a member of the New York Giant organization moment's ago if @AntonioPierce is not hired as the HC of the Raiders, "He would be a top target for our DC job." — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) January 9, 2024

The Giants are Certainly Considering Pierce

Pierce took over the Raiders after the firing of Josh McDaniels, helping to win a few games, including a demolition of the Giants.

Big Blue lost 30–6, tallying just 154 passing yards while allowing 125 rushing yards and 209 passing yards to the Raiders. However, it was the Vegas defense that put on an absolute show, pinning the Giants back and providing their offense with stellar field position. Pierce immediately took over and showcased his leadership, something the Giants desperately need after turning through another coaching staff.

Pierce is a former Super Bowl winning linebacker and is one of the best defenders in Giants history, so reuniting with him might be an ideal fit. Pierce has been the Raiders’ linebacker coach since 2022, so he’s a bit inexperienced, but he’s a leader of men and has plenty of experience from his playing days.

Due to his inexperience, Pierce would need the support of his assistants, but his ability to rally the troops and generate camaraderie is a unique trait.

Of course, the Giants could go after more experienced coaches in that regard, but Pierce may be an up-and-coming star and might bring a unique perspective to his system. However, Pierce is another big personality, and the Giants just fired an outspoken coach in Martindale, so Brian Daboll may want to target a coach who will simply fall in line.