Giants release veteran receiver from practice squad

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the New York Giants approaching Week 7 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, they are still making some roster changes ahead of the weekend. The front office has already signed several offensive tackles to reinforce the line, notably Tyre Phillips and Josh Miles, former practice squad player for the Atlanta Falcons.

However, the Giants weren’t done on Friday morning, agreeing to release veteran receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, as per his wishes, ESPN reported. Unfortunately, the roster is full of slot receivers, and Beasley was unable to crack an opportunity.

The 34-year-old played four games last season between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded just 35 yards after enjoying 693 yards and a touchdown in 2021 with a Buffalo.

The Giants are Simply Going Younger

Beasley did put together some decent preseason games that inspired optimism, but the truth is, the Giants are going in a younger direction, with Wan’Dale Robinson regaining his starting spot. The team’s second-round pick from 2022 is fully recovered from an ACL injury and has made a positive impact on a Giants offense that has struggled to get going.

Against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, Robinson tallied 62 yards on eight receptions, good for a 100% catch rate. Robinson has carved out a nice role for himself as a security blanket underneath, whom both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor have utilized frequently, given the lack of time in the pocket.

Last season, Robinson tallied 100 yards for the first time in his career before tearing his ACL against the Detroit Lions. Fortunately, it seems as if he’s regained his athleticism and should be a key factor for the team moving forward.