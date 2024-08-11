Giants release two players and add Vikings UDFA linebacker

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a few roster moves on Sunday afternoon following practice. With the second preseason game coming up next Saturday against the Houston Texans, the Giants are dealing with some injuries and need to replace a few roster spots. They released two competitors, defensive back Caleb Hayes and running back Jacob Saylors.

Giants Make a Few Roster Moves

Hayes is a former undrafted free agent in 2023 from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The BYU product played 56 preseason snaps, putting together some solid numbers and eventually latching on with the Giants this off-season. He played 17 total snaps but struggled in the Giants’ first preseason game against Detroit. He picked up a missed tackle on his lone attempt this past Thursday, hurting his stock and forcing the Giants to make a choice.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Hayes, the Giants also cut Saylors, a former undrafted free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals who only made a few appearances on special teams. Unfortunately, the Giants have plenty of running backs, which put Saylors in a difficult spot to begin with.

New Addition: K.J. Cloyd

With one of the roster spots, the Giants signed drafted agent K.J. Cloyd out of Miami. This past season, he played 393 snaps, collecting 11 pressures with 28 tackles for the Hurricanes. Cloyd hasn’t made any preseason appearances, but with the injury to Dyontae Johnson, the Giants needed another competitor, and Cloyd will have the opportunity to work his way into the equation despite showing up to the party a bit late.

Potential Quarterback Considerations

With the injury to backup quarterback Drew Lock, the Giants could also consider bringing back Nathan Rourke, who was recently released from the Atlanta Falcons, as they start to trim the roster as well.