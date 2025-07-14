Giants receiver ‘wasn’t happy’ with his role, but eyeing big contract season

The New York Giants head into 2025 with a receiving core that feels strikingly familiar, but they’re banking on evolution, not overhaul.

Malik Nabers is the new star, but the team’s success may hinge on veterans like Darius Slayton and especially Wan’Dale Robinson.

There’s a quiet confidence around this group, but also a sense that several players have plenty to prove in critical contract years.

Wan’Dale Robinson’s 2024 was productive — but frustrating

Robinson’s 2024 was a curious paradox. He racked up 699 yards on 93 catches, seeing the 12th most targets among all receivers.

Yet he averaged just 7.5 yards per reception, the lowest figure in football, which left him battered by constant short-yardage hits.

Blame it on a disastrous offensive line and a quarterback carousel that seemed to change every month, forcing Robinson into safety-valve duty.

Still, it was impossible not to admire his toughness, absorbing big shots week after week and bouncing up like a fighter shaking off a jab.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Robinson wants more than slot duty moving forward

According to the The Athletic, Robinson wasn’t exactly thrilled with how he was deployed, making it clear he wants more than quick outs.

“Robinson made it clear this spring that he wasn’t happy with his role last season when he was fed the 12th most targets in the league (140) but ranked last among wide receivers with a 7.5 yards per catch average.”

Despite being just 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, Robinson plays with surprising physicality, often winning contested catches over larger defenders.

He’s itching to line up outside more, stretch the field and prove he can be a dynamic piece, not just a short-yardage crutch.

Russell Wilson could be the best thing to happen to Robinson

Enter Russell Wilson, who might be the key to unlocking Robinson’s next level, giving him more deep shots and varied routes.

Wilson’s experience reading defenses and throwing with touch could finally give Robinson the chance to showcase his vertical speed.

If Wilson trusts him beyond the quick game, Robinson’s numbers could explode, shifting his reputation from dink-and-dunk target to legit big-play threat.

That’s exactly what Robinson is hoping for in a contract year, angling to show he’s more than a gadget slot receiver.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

A crucial year with big financial implications

For Robinson, 2025 isn’t just about helping the Giants chase a playoff berth — it’s about setting up his own future.

A strong campaign where he proves versatile could land him a substantial payday in free agency, whether in New York or somewhere else.

If he continues to grow, the Giants might be wise to extend him before he hits the open market, securing a player who’s tougher than he looks.

And if Robinson gets the role he wants, watch out — he could transform from the NFL’s most targeted short-yardage option into a true dual-threat.