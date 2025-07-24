Giants’ receiver in contract year could have a huge season

The New York Giants know they need a leap forward from their offense — and Wan’Dale Robinson seems ready to deliver one.

Entering his contract year, the 24-year-old receiver is already flashing signs of a major jump in playmaking and downfield usage.

On the first day of training camp, Russell Wilson connected with Robinson for a bucket-drop touchdown in tight coverage.

It wasn’t just the throw that impressed — it was the route, the separation, and the statement Robinson made with the catch.

Wan’Dale Robinson seeing a pass not sail over his head on anything past 10 yards is a breath of fresh air ?



pic.twitter.com/9LPyFiuuj7 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) July 23, 2025

His numbers last season undersell his true upside

In 2024, Robinson hauled in 93 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns, operating mostly as a short-area safety valve.

While that reception total seems impressive, the reality is he averaged just 7.5 yards per catch — one of the league’s lowest marks.

The Giants relied heavily on him for quick-release routes and chain-moving plays rather than explosive, downfield moments.

But Robinson is built for more than bubble screens and slants — he has speed, toughness, and underrated ball-tracking skills.

Now, in a contract year, the stakes are higher, and so is his motivation to evolve beyond his limited 2024 role.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Russell Wilson could be the key to unlocking more upside

New quarterback Russell Wilson brings experience, deep-ball touch, and a willingness to let receivers go make a play.

If Wednesday’s training camp toss is any indication, Wilson isn’t afraid to trust Robinson in the deeper parts of the field.

That alone is a shift from last year’s strategy, when Giants quarterbacks often defaulted to the safest option on most downs.

Robinson has the short-area quickness to shake defenders, but it’s his ability to finish vertical routes that will change his ceiling.

If Wilson continues to build chemistry with Robinson, the result could be a far more dynamic and unpredictable Giants offense.

Contract year urgency could fuel a career-best campaign

Every player talks about staying locked in — but when the financial clock is ticking, urgency tends to create sharper focus.

Robinson knows that this season could define his long-term future, whether it’s in New York or somewhere else.

If he puts up big numbers and proves himself as a true WR2 or better, he’s looking at serious guaranteed money next spring.

And for a player like Robinson, who’s dealt with injuries and inconsistencies early in his career, that kind of opportunity is everything.

Think of it like a stock bouncing off a dip — if Robinson times his breakout just right, the payoff could be massive.

Giants need Robinson to help stabilize their wide receiver room

With uncertainty still lingering around the offensive line and play-calling, let alone other receivers battling for consistency, Robinson is crucial.

He’s no longer just a gadget guy or a fallback option on third down — the Giants need him to be a real weapon in 2025.

Skattebo adds a new wrinkle to the backfield and Wilson is a clear upgrade at quarterback, but they need more from their pass-catchers — not named like Malik Nabers.

Robinson is already stepping up, and the early signs suggest he’s taking his contract year seriously — very seriously.

If he continues trending upward, the Giants may find themselves with a homegrown star ready to finally cash in.