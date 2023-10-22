Giants pull out mistake-riddled win over Commanders in Week 7

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite muffed punts, fumbles in the red zone, and a considerable amount of mistakes, the New York Giants still managed to pull off a Week 7 victory against the Washington Commanders (14-7).

The Commanders, who entered the game 3–3 on the season, certainly played down to the Giants, a team that had a makeshift offensive line but a surging defense that limited their opponents to just seven points on Sunday afternoon. Washington quarterback Sam Howell completed 22 passes for 249 yards and threw an interception. On the ground, they collected 76 yards in total.

The Giants’ defense has stepped up significantly over the past two weeks, holding Buffalo to just 14 points and the Commanders to seven, showcasing resiliency in the secondary but also putting an immense amount of pressure on the opposing quarterbacks.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the team with 11 tackles and a pass defended. Cornerback Deonte Banks stepped up with seven tackles and helped limit Terry McLaurin for most of the game.

Collectively, the Giants produced six sacks, 67 tackles, and 12 quarterback hits. Interior defender Dexter Lawrence was dominant on the afternoon, making an impact on five sacks and collecting 2.0 himself. Kayvon Thibodeaux contributed 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. As for the turnover, Banks what is the recipient of the interception, showcasing his IQ in zone coverage and tracking down a deep all in the secondary.

The Giants Offense Looked Far Better

Offensively, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 18 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 116.9 rating. Big Blue produced 106 yards on the ground, and star tight end Darren Waller led the team with 98 yards and a touchdown, a 15-yard grab in the second quarter.

Waller has been waiting diligently for an opportunity to make more than an impact in the passing game, and Taylor has certainly found him frequently since taking over after Daniel Jones went down due to a neck injury.

In addition, running back Saquon Barkley posted a 32-yard touchdown reception from Taylor, a dump-off to the left side, outrunning the defender behind him and wiggling his way into the end zone.

Unfortunately, Barkley fumbled in the red zone late in the game, giving Washington a chance to bounce back. Fortunately, the Giants’ defense stepped up and turned the ball over on downs with the Commanders in the red zone.

The Giants now sit at 2–5 on the season and could’ve been 3–5 if they had escaped Buffalo with a win. They will look forward to next Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, a team with an elite defense but a struggling offense under the leadership of Zach Wilson.