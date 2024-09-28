Giants’ possible quarterback draft target is rising quickly on boards

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the New York Giants likely heading towards holding a top pick in next year’s draft, they will be keeping a close eye on possible additions at the quarterback position to build a contender around a young core.

Cam Ward led a huge comeback against Virginia Tech on Friday

Miami’s Cam Ward will certainly be at the top of their wishlist, as he has been one of the best players in all of college football this year. Friday night against Virginia Tech was a nail-biter for Miami, as the Hurricanes were on the verge of a crushing upset defeat. Ward struggled in the first half, allowing two turnovers on a fumble and an interception.

His struggles continued in the second half, throwing his second interception of the game on the team’s first drive of the third quarter. Miami looked to be on the cusp of an upset loss, but Ward persevered and scored three touchdowns in the second half (one rushing, two passing) to climb the Hurricanes out of the trenches and keep their undefeated season alive.

Cam Ward has been one of the top players in college football this year

A performance like this is surely to raise the eyebrows of many NFL scouts. Ward has been one of the most dominant players in college football this year, leading the nation in passing yards (1,782) and touchdowns (18) and being a frontrunner in the Heisman race.

This was the most adversity that the senior quarterback had faced this season, and the way he led his team on a huge comeback with their backs against the wall is sure to put NFL teams looking to draft him on notice. The Giants should be one of those teams that are doing their due diligence on Ward.

The Giants should be scouting Ward heavily

Despite improved play from Daniel Jones in recent weeks, the Giants would still like to upgrade at quarterback to give wide receiver Malik Nabers a better arm talent. Ward and Nabers could be a lethal duo together and could make the G-men have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

One of the Giants’ biggest problems is the lack of big plays for large gains, and Ward could change that with his elite dual-threat ability. He could also finally be the star quarterback the Giants have been longing to have since Eli Manning’s departure back in 2019.

With still a lot of season left to be played, the Giants are sure to keep a close eye on Ward with the hope that they can draft him and make him the franchise quarterback of the future.