Giants place key pass-rusher on injured reserve after refusing to trade at deadline

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants suffered another crushing blow on Tuesday afternoon as they placed key pass rusher Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve with a toe injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Giants place Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve

Ojulari suffered the injury in the Giants’ Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ojulari was on the field for only 12 snaps. He left the stadium with a boot on his foot after the game.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Injuries have been a problem throughout Ojulari’s career. He’s played in only 18 games over the last two seasons combined. This season, he appeared in 11 games, making five starts, and totaling six sacks and seven tackles for loss.

There was hope that Ojulari was finally turning a corner this season as he looked solid while healthy. However, the injury bug has bit Ojulari once again in a contract year. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

The Giants might have made a mistake with Ojulari at the deadline

The Giants received trade offers for Ojulari at the deadline but elected not to ship him off. The decision to hold onto him was met with plenty of criticism at the time that will only intensify now that he has suffered another injury.

Rather than gaining an asset for a player likely to leave in free agency anyway, the Giants elected to hold onto Ojulari, hoping he would make an impact down the stretch of the season. But now, with only six games left to play, Ojulari’s 2024 season is likely over, and so might his time be in the Big Apple.